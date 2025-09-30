Singer Ne-Yo smacks fan who jumped up on stage during his performance

A viral social media moment for R&B superstar, Ne-Yo. He was on stage performing in Japan when a fan jumped up on stage and tried to join Ne-Yo’s team for a dance and ended up with one of his arms extended in front of Ne-Yo’s face.
Without missing a note Ne-Yo slapped him on the back of his neck and pushed him off to the side.
Some are calling it the “Don’t Try Me’ challenge!
Take a look at the video and caption Ne-Yo posted to his Instagram story: ‘Don’t Try me: Ne-Yo Slaps and Shoves Bold Fan Who Tried to Steal His Spotlight, But It’s His Reaction After Security Stepped In That’s Going Viral