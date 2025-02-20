Spike Lee thanked the judge and jury for not guilty verdict; A$AP Rocky’s in his next film!

A really good week for A$AP Rocky. He received a “not guilty” verdict in the shooting case involving A$AP Relli. His Bae, Rihanna and all his supporters were joyful and relieved, including Spike Lee. The film director took to social media to thank the judge and jury for Rocky’s “not guilty” verdict.
Rocky has a role in Spike’s upcoming movie, “Highest 2 Lowest,” a new Spike Lee Joint this summer. In addition, the film stars Denzel Washington and Jeffrey Wright. Female rapper Ice Spice also has a role in the movie.
Read more on the story: Spike Lee Reacts To A$AP Rocky’s Not Guilty Verdict