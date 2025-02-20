Spike Lee thanked the judge and jury for not guilty verdict; A$AP Rocky’s in his next film! A new Spike Lee Joint coming this summer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Spike Lee watches from the stands during Game Five of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

A really good week for A$AP Rocky. He received a “not guilty” verdict in the shooting case involving A$AP Relli. His Bae, Rihanna and all his supporters were joyful and relieved, including Spike Lee. The film director took to social media to thank the judge and jury for Rocky’s “not guilty” verdict.

Rocky has a role in Spike’s upcoming movie, “Highest 2 Lowest,” a new Spike Lee Joint this summer. In addition, the film stars Denzel Washington and Jeffrey Wright. Female rapper Ice Spice also has a role in the movie.

