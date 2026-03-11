Star 94.5 attends Edgewater High School’s College & Career Day

Star 94.5 at Edgewater High Career Fair
By DJ Millennium

Thank you to Edgewater High School for inviting us out to their College & Career Fair recently. I was able to speak with many students about the opportunities in the radio industry. Our next generation’s future is bright, Go Eagles!!

Edgewater Career Fair

Edgewater Career Fair

Edgewater Career Fair

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium was born in Maryland and raised in Jacksonville, FL. His love of music came from his parents. He furthered his love of music by joining his college radio station at his beloved alma mater, Bethune Cookman University. He has been in the radio industry for over 12 years.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy