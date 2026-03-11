Thank you to Edgewater High School for inviting us out to their College & Career Fair recently. I was able to speak with many students about the opportunities in the radio industry. Our next generation’s future is bright, Go Eagles!!
Star 94.5 attends Edgewater High School’s College & Career Day
Star Cares
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy
