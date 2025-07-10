Stephanie Mills writes open letter to Essence Fest organizers on shortcomings She cited organizational, production, logistical issues and more

R&B legend Stephanie Mills performed at the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture over Fourth of July weekend and was not happy with the organization of this year’s event.

She posted an open letter to Instagram calling out Essence for their shortcomings. She mentioned organizational issues, production and logistical issues and other things she believes negatively impacted her performance and the performances of other artists as well.

Ms. Mills’ letter was very professionally written and expressed gratitude for the opportunity, but disappointment with technical difficulties, a chaotic and stressful backstage environment, and more.

