SZA’s ‘SOS’ has tied Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Billboard chart record She says she’s ‘speechless’

Another milestone for R&B superstar, SZA. The singer/songwriter’s 'SOS' has tied with Michael Jackson‘s Thriller, racking up 79 total, nonconsecutive weeks each in the top 10 on the Billboard 200.

According to Luminate, no other Black artist has as many, or more, weeks in the top 10 for an album.

Keep doin' what you do, SZA!

