Terri J. Vaughn stars in ‘She the People’ a new comedy series on the way from Tyler Perry Tyler serves as writer, director, and producer of the series

Terry J. Vaughn is the star of Tyler Perry’s She the People, bringing to life Antoinette Dunkerson, who, after running a successful campaign for lieutenant governor, has to figure out, “how to thrive under a sexist and condescending governor, while attempting to keep her family in line now that they’re all in the public eye.”

Terry, who is one of the series’ executive producers, will also be joined by actors Jo Marie Payton, Jade Novah, Drew Olivia Tillman, Tré Boyd, and Dyon Brooks.

Niya Palmer is co-creator of the series with Tyler Perry. In addition, Palmer, and former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, will be executive producers as well.

The first eight episodes of the series are set to premiere on Netflix May 22, 2025, with the second half due to be released on Aug. 14.

Read more about ‘She the People’ and take a look at the official trailer: Terri J. Vaughn Stars In ‘Tyler Perry’s She The People’ Comedy Series

Actress Terry J. Vaughn (Photo by Moses Robinson/WireImage) (Moses Robinson/WireImage)