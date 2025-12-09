This week’s community events

11th Annual Free Dental Day with Dr. Dorsey, Friday, Dec 12, 12pm to 4pm 1110 Blackwood Ave., Ocoee
Luncheon honoring Florida civil rights legends Harry T. & Harriette V. Moore Saturday, Dec 13th, 12pm-2pm New Hope Baptist Church-2885 Lake Helen-Osteen Rd, Deltona
Customer Appreciation Celebration with free samples and live music Saturday Dec 13th, 5503 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando
Free Jazz-mas Jubilee with music, vendors, and more Sunday, Dec 14th, 5pm-9pm George Touhy Park-601 Elm St. Sanford
Elevate Orlando Alumni Holiday Who-Bilation Tues, Dec 16th, 4pm-800 N. Pine Hills Rd., Orlando
Frontyard Festival at Dr. Phillips Center-Choir Concerts Dec 4-Jan 2
Frontyard Festival at Dr. Phillips Center Holiday Movies Dec 7-Jan 4
Frontyard Festival at Dr. Phillips Center Live Concerts Dec 20-Jan 4
Orange County Democratic Black Caucus Holliday Mingle, Saturday, Dec 13th 6:30pm-9pm, CB Bistro and Jazz Club-2295 S. Hiawassee Rd Suite 105-A, Orlando
The City of Orlando is commemorating Senator Geraldine F. Thompson’s legacy with the official renaming of a portion of South Street.
Please join Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Senator LaVon Bracy Davis as we commemorate the extraordinary legacy of Senator Geraldine F. Thompson with the official renaming of a portion of South Street as “Senator Geraldine F. Thompson Way,” honoring her decades of service, advocacy, and leadership.
Senator Geraldine F. Thompson Way Sign Unveiling Tickets, Fri, Dec 19, 2025 at 10:30 AM | Eventbrite