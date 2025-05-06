The trailer just dropped for Spike Lee’s new joint, ‘Highest to Lowest’ Denzel Washington and Spike Lee working together once again

Director Spike Lee will honor Denzel Washington by presenting his friend and collaborator the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award at a gala Thursday, June 6 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Denzel Washington stars in Spike Lee’s upcoming film, ‘Highest to Lowest.’ It’s their fifth time working together and so far, each time has been movie magic.

‘Highest 2 Lowest’ is a loose adaptation of Akira Kurosaw’s highly influential 1963 crime thriller ’High and Low.' A businessman must decide if he’s going to rely on his wealth to move his career forward or save a kid’s life.

Sounds like a captivating crime thriller on the way from Spike. The film also stars A$AP Rocky, Jeffrey Wright and rapper Ice Spice in her cinematic debut.

It’s scheduled in theaters Aug 22 and streaming on Apple TV+ starting Sept 5.

Can you handle it?

Take a look at the trailer:

