Trevor Noah announced as 68th Grammys host for sixth time in a row Live Feb 1, 2026

It’s awards show season with another one on the way. The Grammys, music’s biggest night!

This week, the Academy announced that Trevor Noah will return as host and as one of the Executive Producers.

Leading the Grammy nominations is Kendrick Lamar with 9 for his GNX album!

We’ll see how it all goes down February 1st broadcasting live on CBS and streaming live on Paramount +.

