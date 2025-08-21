Two Texas food reviewers knocked from their seats when SUV crashes into restaurant

Two food reviewers, Nina Santiago and Patrick Blackwood, were seated at a Houston restaurant and while filming themselves sampling several dishes, a vehicle crashed into the restaurant and knocked them from their table!
The SUV came plowing through the restaurant window while the two diners were in mid-bite!
The video of the crash has gone viral.
Thankfully they both survived the incident and have posted to social media about their ordeal.
