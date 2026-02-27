DJ Millennium had the honor of DJing the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Orlando 2026. Many dignitaries and guests were there to celebrate the contributions raised to support many students with scholarships. A phenomenal time was had!
UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Orlando 2026
Star Cares
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy
