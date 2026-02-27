UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Orlando 2026

UNCF Mayors' Masked Ball Orlando 2026
By DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium had the honor of DJing the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Orlando 2026. Many dignitaries and guests were there to celebrate the contributions raised to support many students with scholarships. A phenomenal time was had!

DJ Millennium - UNCF Ball (Marvin Nelson)

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium was born in Maryland and raised in Jacksonville, FL. His love of music came from his parents. He furthered his love of music by joining his college radio station at his beloved alma mater, Bethune Cookman University. He has been in the radio industry for over 12 years.

