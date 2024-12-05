Viral video of a little girl trashing a Walmart store

Tossing groceries and breaking items

By JoJo

A recent video has gone viral showing a little girl calmly walking through a Walmart store throwing food, knocking items off shelves, and kicking store displays. She even grabbed a glass bottle from a grape juice display and shattered it onto the floor!

Some people were clutching their pearls, while others were asking,” Where are her parents or guardians?”

I certainly would not have been able to get away with that when I was a kid!

Take a look: Brat Destroys Walmart as Adults Defend Her in Wild Video: ‘You Don’t Know What She’s Going Through!’

