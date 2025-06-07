Wayne Lewis of legendary R&B group Atlantic Starr dead at 68 The group announced his passing on Thursday Jun 5

The handsome and mega-talented singer/songwriter with the legendary R&B group Atlantic Starr, Wayne Lewis has died.

The memorable band delivered hits throughout the 80’s like, “Send for Me”, “When Love Calls”, “Touch a Four-leaf Clover”, and the mega-hit, “Secret Lovers.”

The X (former known as Twitter) page Atlantic Starr Band posted of Wayne Lewis’ passing on Thursday, June 5 and asked for prayers and privacy at this time.

Wayne Lewis was 68. condolences to his family and all those who knew and loved him.

His presence on stage during Atlantic Starr concerts will truly be missed.

