Wayne Lewis of legendary R&B group Atlantic Starr dead at 68

The group announced his passing on Thursday Jun 5

Wayne Lewis of Atlantic Starr (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
By JoJo

The handsome and mega-talented singer/songwriter with the legendary R&B group Atlantic Starr, Wayne Lewis has died.

The memorable band delivered hits throughout the 80’s like, “Send for Me”, “When Love Calls”, “Touch a Four-leaf Clover”, and the mega-hit, “Secret Lovers.”

The X (former known as Twitter) page Atlantic Starr Band posted of Wayne Lewis’ passing on Thursday, June 5 and asked for prayers and privacy at this time.

Wayne Lewis was 68. condolences to his family and all those who knew and loved him.

His presence on stage during Atlantic Starr concerts will truly be missed.

Read more about Wayne Lewis and the group Atlantic Starr: Wayne Lewis, legendary Atlantic Starr singer, dies at 68 - SoulTracks

Flashback Festival 2018: Atlantic Starr May 12, 2018 - Atlantic Starr at the KISS 104.1 Flashback Festival 2018 Series at Mable House Amphitheatre. (Jesse Brooks)

Wayne Lewis of Atlantic Starr (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

