WCW: Ruth E. Carter most nominated black woman in history of academy awards History-making Hollywood costume designer

FILE - Ruth E. Carter appears at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 4, 2026, (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

WCW

This week spotlighting Ruth E. Carter, a legendary costume designer and now the most nominated Black woman in the history of the Academy Awards.

She recently earned her 5th Oscar nomination for her costume design work in Ryan Coogler’s movie, “Sinners.”

Ruth E. Carter made history in 2019 when she became the first Black person to win an Academy Award for costume design for her work on Black Panther (Those costumes are incredible!)

She made history again in 2022 by winning for “Wakanda Forever”, becoming the first (and still only) Black woman to win multiple Oscars in that category of costume design.

Saluting, Ruth E. Carter!

