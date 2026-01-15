What is face yoga and does it really work? Is it beneficial to your skin?

I don’t know where I’ve been, but I never heard of face yoga until this week!

It’s a trendy new workout in some spaces that involves a series of exaggerated poses and repetitive movements meant to target the muscles in the face.

Some are using it for anti-aging and to give the face a “slimmer” look. There are success stories all over social media, with some reporting results promising a “natural facelift” effect capable of toning, slimming and reducing fine lines on the face.

I don’t really know if there are any “duckface, pouty lips” in my future. I think I may stick to old fashioned moisturizers and lotions, and regular yoga! LOL!

Read what some dermatology experts have to say about face yoga: Face yoga: Does it actually work? | CNN

