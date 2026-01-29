What the ??? moment of the week: Man terrorizes neighbors with a pitchfork He also had a hatchet!

WTH Moment of the Week

This week takes us to Merritt Island, Florida (Brevard County), where a man was arrested for terrorizing his neighbors with a pitchfork!

He was seen on video camera jumping up and down on rocking chairs, beating on security cameras, throwing things, even chasing some of his neighbors.

It was reported that he has been arrested two other times, but for DUI. I wonder what was going on with the pitchfork attacks.

I hope his defense won’t be, “The devil made me do it!”

