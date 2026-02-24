What’s the most memorable event that ever happened to you while at work? My co-workers and I all received unexpected checks!

I’ve been in the workplace for quite a long time and although there are a few things that stand out as memorable in my career, I have to say the most memorable event that ever happened to me while at work was attending a meeting about 20 years ago.

The company called us all together to announce an employee profit sharing program.

All full-time employees received a $600 bonus on the spot. All part timers received $300.

The checks had already been cut and were laying on a table at the back of the room!

Wow! What a day!

Even though it was a one-and-done deal and never happened again, that was still quite a memorable day with that unexpected and welcomed surprise!

