What’s your best Thanksgiving dish? The one your family always raves about

FILE PHOTO: Walmart and Aldi are already planning their Thanksgiving dinners.

Thanksgiving just ain’t Thanksgiving without _______!

What’s the one dish your family always raves about? The “you better not show up for Thanksgiving dinner without it” recipe! LOL!

Everyone has that one favorite dish that the whole family loves and can’t seem to do without for the Thanksgiving meal. Some people have several faves that the family craves.

What’s yours?

For me, it’s my Banana Pudding recipe. My family won’t let me in the door for dinner if I don’t bring that one! LOL!

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! May your day be filled with joy, peace, love, and an amazing meal!

Happy Thanksgiving (edelweiss7227 - stock.adobe.com)