While driving down a highway cat drops through the windshield of a vehicle! WTH? Moment of the Week!

It’s JoJo with our WTH? Moment of the Week.

This week takes us to Swain County, North Carolina where a motorist had a strange encounter while driving down the highway one morning.

Something dropped from the sky and crashed through her car’s windshield. It was a cat! WTH?

The driver actually saw an adult cat up in the air in the clutches of a bald eagle, and the cat was fighting back! So much so, that the eagle dropped it. Sadly, the cat ended up smashing through the woman’s windshield.

The woman pulled over and called 9-1-1. She was okay. But unfortunately, the cat didn’t make it.

At least the poor cat didn’t become breakfast for that bald eagle. I suppose it was determined to go out on its own terms!

That is our What. The. HECK?! Moment of the Week!

Read more on the strange encounter: Bald eagle drops cat through motorist’s windshield on NC highway – WFTV

Sudden impact: A bald eagle dropped a cat that crashed through a driver's passenger-side windshield. The motorist was not injured but the feline was killed. (North Carolina State Highway Patrol)