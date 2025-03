Happy Woman’s History Month! We are putting the spotlight on black sororities. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is the oldest sorority founded by African-American women. They were founded on the campus of Howard University on January 15th, 1908. They do tremendous work in our communities. Shout out to the AKAs who came by the studio to chop it up me!

