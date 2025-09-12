WT? Man allegedly hits woman with vehicle for refusing to let him smell her feet They met on a dating app

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Miami-Dade after he allegedly hit a woman with his vehicle.

They connected on a dating app and decided to meet at a hotel. The woman, who happens to be a foot model, told police when the man arrived at the hotel room, he asked to sniff her feet and wanted to buy her used sneakers.

The woman informed him he could purchase her old stinky sneakers for $1,000 but refused to allow him to sniff her feet!

Florida man accused of running over woman after she refused to let him sniff her feet