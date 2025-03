WT?? Moment of the Week Gator interrupts pizza delivery at senior’s home

In Bradenton, Florida at a senior living facility, an elderly woman was phoned and told not to go outside to meet her pizza delivery driver.

Why?

Because a huge alligator had crawled underneath her car that was sitting in her driveway, and it may have been hungry for lunch too!

The police were called to help with the situation.

Take a look below: