WT? Moment of the Week

Hiding from the cops in the wrong place

Surprised woman (Photo by Heather Diehl/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images)
By JoJo

This week’s “What the ??? Moment of the Week” takes us to Indian River County, Florida where a man was attempting to evade law enforcement. He was a suspect wanted for stealing a pickup truck.

When he and the truck were spotted at a home in the area the police pulled up to arrest him.

The suspect ran inside and hid.

After several hours they believed he was hiding in the attic. But no worries, they didn’t have to crawl up into the attic to get him because he fell right through the ceiling and landed at the cops’ feet!

What. The. Heck!

Standoff ends with man falling through attic ceiling, arrested in Indian River County - WFTV

Surprised woman (Photo by Heather Diehl/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!