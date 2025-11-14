WT? Moment of the Week Hiding from the cops in the wrong place

This week’s “What the ??? Moment of the Week” takes us to Indian River County, Florida where a man was attempting to evade law enforcement. He was a suspect wanted for stealing a pickup truck.

When he and the truck were spotted at a home in the area the police pulled up to arrest him.

The suspect ran inside and hid.

After several hours they believed he was hiding in the attic. But no worries, they didn’t have to crawl up into the attic to get him because he fell right through the ceiling and landed at the cops’ feet!

What. The. Heck!

Standoff ends with man falling through attic ceiling, arrested in Indian River County - WFTV