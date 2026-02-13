WTH? An alligator used as a deadly weapon?

Yup! Florida Man is at it again!

This photo shows an alligator in the kitchen of a Wendy's Restaurant in Loxahatchee, Fla. Officials say 24-year-old Joshua James threw a 3.5-foot alligator through the drive-thru window. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission via AP)

By JoJo

This week’s WTH? Moment takes us to West Palm Beach where a 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after an incident at a Wendy’s drive-thru window.

The “deadly weapon” turned out to be a 3-and-a-half-foot long alligator!

After the Wendy’s worker handed the man his drink, he threw the alligator through the window.

I’ve heard of gators being used as shoes, boots, belts, handbags, briefcases, even university mascots, but a deadly weapon launched through a window?

WTH?!

That’s a true Florida Man move right there!

Video released of customer throwing alligator through Wendy’s drive-thru | Fox News

