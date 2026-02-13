WTH? An alligator used as a deadly weapon?

This week’s WTH? Moment takes us to West Palm Beach where a 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after an incident at a Wendy’s drive-thru window.
The “deadly weapon” turned out to be a 3-and-a-half-foot long alligator!
After the Wendy’s worker handed the man his drink, he threw the alligator through the window.
I’ve heard of gators being used as shoes, boots, belts, handbags, briefcases, even university mascots, but a deadly weapon launched through a window?
WTH?!
That’s a true Florida Man move right there!
