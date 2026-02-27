WTH? Man declares he was not driving while drinking; Only drinking at red lights and stop signs WTH? Moment of the Week

Florida man is at it again. Vero Beach police stopped a 66-year-old driver on suspicion of DUI.

The man insisted he was NOT drinking and driving because he was only drinking at red lights and stop signs, not while he was driving!

WTH?!

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2018/07/11/no-drinking-driving-only-while-stopped/777278002/

