WTH? Man declares he was not driving while drinking; Only drinking at red lights and stop signs

WTH? Moment of the Week

Alcohol,Abuse,,Drunk,Driving,And,People,Concept,-,Close,Up The dos and don'ts of getting license back after DUI (Ground Picture/Shutterstock / Ground Picture)
By JoJo

WTH? Moment of the Week

Florida man is at it again. Vero Beach police stopped a 66-year-old driver on suspicion of DUI.

The man insisted he was NOT drinking and driving because he was only drinking at red lights and stop signs, not while he was driving!

WTH?!

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2018/07/11/no-drinking-driving-only-while-stopped/777278002/

University of South Carolina issues all clear after unconfirmed reports of active shooter on campus FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke/AP)

Alcohol,Abuse,,Drunk,Driving,And,People,Concept,-,Close,Up The dos and don'ts of getting license back after DUI (Ground Picture/Shutterstock / Ground Picture)

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy