WTH Moment of the Week: An alligator and a crocodile fighting on a sidewalk in South Florida There’s a street fight you don’t see every day!

Did you know Florida is not only home to alligators but also crocodiles?

Our What the Heck Moment of the Week takes us down to South Florida, near the Everglades where a video went viral recently of a massive showdown...and epic battle...a fight between an alligator and a crocodile. That in and of itself is something to see. But it’s also where they were throwing claws and snapping jaws that;s somewhat odd.

The raging reptiles were fighting in the middle of the sidewalk! What the heck?!

Take a look: