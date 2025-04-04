WTH? Moment of the Week! Child says a monster is under their bed! There was a man hiding under there!

A babysitter who was looking for a monster under a child's bed actually found someone.

Most often, when a child says there’s a monster under their bed, it’s just their imagination.

Not so during a recent incident in Kansas. A child told a babysitter there was a monster under the bed and thank goodness the babysitter decided to check it out because she came face-to-face with a man hiding under there!

After a brief scuffle between the babysitter and the man, he left the home before the police arrived. Thankfully he was soon captured by authorities after a quick foot chase.

Turns out the man had lived at the home but was ordered to stay away due to a protection from abuse order.

What. The. HECK!

Read the full story: Child said a monster was under bed, babysitter finds man hiding there – Action News Jax

'Monster' under the bed A babysitter who was looking for a monster under a child's bed actually found someone. (kanpisut - stock.adobe.com)








