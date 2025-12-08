Yolanda Adams Concluded One Joyous Night In Jacksonville Florida

The Christmas spirit was traveling through CMG Florida as One Joyous Night made its way through Miami, Tampa, Orlando, and now Jacksonville was the final destination at the Thrasher Horne Center as Hot 106.5 held their third annual with gospel recording artist and Stellar Award winner Yolanda Adams.

The Jacksonville crowd was captivated by the ministry of Paulsilas and Deliberate Praise as they ushered in the holy spirit through praise and worship and then our guest of honor Yolanda Adams came in and took us through a spiritual journey of classic hits like “Just a Prayer Away”, “The Battle is The Lords”, her new holiday song “Hero is Born”, “Open My Heart”, and “Victory” to keep the crowd motivated and inspired through song.

Also, we took time to remember children whose parents are incarnated by gifting them a present through Angel Tree to make their Christmas brighter.

We have a lot to thankful for this holiday season and while we are preparing to spend them with family and loved ones remember to give a little grace to those who are less fortunate during this time.

From our CMG family to yours….

Happy Holidays!

0 of 1 On Joyous Night With Yolanda Adams

Photos of One Joyous Night Miami

Photos of One Joyous Night Tampa

Photos of One Joyous Night Orlando