Your guide to the 2026 GRAMMYS

The 2026 GRAMMYS take place this Sunday, February 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will broadcast on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Here’s the full list of nominees for the 2026 GRAMMY Awards:
Check back Sunday night for the winners of each category. Record Of The Year
DtMF - Bad Bunny
Manchild-Sabrina Carpenter
Anxiety-Doechii
WILDFLOWER-Billie Eilish
Abracadabra-Lady Gaga
luther-Kendrick Lamar With SZA
The Subway - Chappell Roan
APT. - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
Album Of The Year
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Bad Bunny
SWAG - Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
MAYHEM - Lady Gaga
GNX - Kendrick Lamar
MUTT - Leon Thomas
CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator
Song Of The Year
Abracadabra
Anxiety
APT
DtMF
Golden — From
KPop Demon Hunters
Luther
Manchild
WILDFLOWER
Best New Artist
Olivia Dean
KATSEYE
The Marias
Addison Rae
sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Field 1: Pop & Dance/Electronic Best Pop Solo Performance
DAISIES - Justin Bieber
Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
Disease - Lady Gaga
The Subway - Chappell Roan
Messy - Lola Young
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
Golden — From
KPop Demon Hunters - HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI
Gabriela - KATSEYE
APT - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
30 For 30 - SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best Pop Vocal Album
SWAG - Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter
Something Beautiful - Miley Cyrus
MAYHEM - Lady Gaga
I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy — Part 2 - Teddy Swims
Field 2: Rock, Metal & Alternative Music Best Rock Performance
U Should Not Be Doing That - Amyl and The Sniffers
The Emptiness Machine - Linkin Park
NEVER ENOUGH - Turnstile
Mirtazapine - Hayley Williams
Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning - YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II
Best Metal Performance
Night Terror - Dream Theater
Lachryma - Ghost
Emergence - Sleep Token
Soft Spine - Spiritbox
BIRDS - Turnstile
Best Rock Song
As Alive As You Need Me To Be (Nine Inch Nails)
Caramel (Sleep Token)
Glum (Hayley Williams)
NEVER ENOUGH (Turnstile)
Zombie (YUNGBLUD)
Best Rock Album
private music - Deftones
I quit - HAIM
From Zero - Linkin Park
NEVER ENOUGH - Turnstile
Idols - YUNGBLUD
Best Alternative Music Performance
Everything Is Peaceful Love - Bon Iver
Alone - The Cure
SEEIN’ STARS - Turnstile
mangetout - Wet Leg
Parachute - Hayley Williams
Best Alternative Music Album
SABLE, fABLE - Bon Iver
Songs Of A Lost World - The Cure
DON’T TAP THE GLASS - Tyler, The Creator
moisturizer - Wet Leg
Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party - Hayley Williams
Field 3: R&B, Rap & Spoken Word Poetry Best R&B Performance
YUKON - Justin Bieber
It Depends - Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
Folded - Kehlani
MUTT — Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk - Leon Thomas
Heart Of A Woman - Summer Walker
Best R&B Song
Folded (Kehlani)
Heart Of A Woman (Summer Walker)
It Depends (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller)
Overqualified (Durand Bernarr)
YES IT IS (Leon Thomas)
Best R&B Album
BELOVED - GIVĒON
Why Not More - Coco Jones
The Crown - Ledisi
Escape Room - Teyana Taylor
MUTT - Leon Thomas
Best Rap Performance
Outside - Cardi B
Chains & Whips - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams
Anxiety - Doechii
tv off - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay
Darling, I - Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown
Best Rap Song
Anxiety (Doechii)
The Birds Don’t Sing (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices Of Fire)
Sticky (Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)
TGIFLucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims, Jorge M. Taveras & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)
tv off (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay)
Best Rap Album
Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
GLORIOUS - GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly - JID
GNX - Kendrick Lamar
CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator
Field 5: Country & American Roots Music Best Country Solo Performance
Nose On The Grindstone - Tyler Childers
Good News - Shaboozey
Bad As I Used To Be — From
F1® The Movie - Chris Stapleton
I Never Lie - Zach Top
Somewhere Over Laredo - Lainey Wilson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
A Song To Sing - Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton
Trailblazer - Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson
Love Me Like You Used To Do - Margo Price & Tyler Childers
Amen - Shaboozey & Jelly Roll
Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame - George Strait, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
Bitin’ List (Tyler Childers)
Good News (Shaboozey)
I Never Lie (Zach Top)
Somewhere Over Laredo (Lainey Wilson)
A Song To Sing (Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton)
Best Traditional Country Album
Dollar A Day - Charley Crockett
American Romance - Lukas Nelson
Oh What A Beautiful World - Willie Nelson
Hard Headed Woman - Margo Price
Ain’t In It For My Health - Zach Top
Best Contemporary Country Album
Patterns - Kelsea Ballerini
Snipe Hunter - Tyler Childers
Evangeline Vs. The Machine - Eric Church
Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll
Postcards From Texas - Miranda Lambert
The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Adele, winner of the GRAMMYs for Record of the Year for "Rolling In The Deep", Album of the Year for "21", Song of the Year for "Rolling In The Deep", Best Pop Solo Performance for "Someone Like You", Best Pop Vocal Album for "21" and Best Short Form Music Video for "Rolling In The Deep", poses in the press room at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Beyonce during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) 48th Annual Grammy Awards - Press Room LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Singer Kanye West poses with his Best Rap Song, Best Rap Solo Performance and Best Rap Album awards in the press room at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 8, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) The 47th Annual Grammy Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Singer Kanye West performs "Jesus Walks" on stage during the 47th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center February 13, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) 48th Annual Grammy Awards - Press Room LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Rapper Missy Elliott poses with her Best Short Form Music Video in the press room at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 8, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Olivia Rodrigo accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording A) 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Winners Photo Room LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Jon Batiste winner of best American roots performance, best American roots song, best music video and best score soundtrack for visual media poses in the winners photo room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording A) 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Jennifer Lopez (C) performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A) 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS) 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lizzo performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: (L-R) Beyonce, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on March 14, Harry Styles performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A) 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording A) 65th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Lizzo accepts the Record Of The Year award for “About Damn Time” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A) 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic accept the Record Of The Year award for ‘Leave The Door Open’ onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording A) 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Lady Gaga and V of BTS attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) 65th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Bad Bunny (C) performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A) The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Rapper Kendrick Lamar (C) performs onstage during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NARAS)