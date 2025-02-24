Zeb Powell makes snowboarding history at the X Games Aspen 2025

MCM

Winter X Games champion exposing inner-city kids to snowboarding Zeb Powell is reaching new heights in more ways than one.
By JoJo

MCM: This week spotlighting Zeb Powell. He recently became the first Black snowboarder to win Gold at the X Games in Aspen for 2025. Zeb is being called one of the most electrifying riders to ever hit the slopes. This 20-year-old North Carolina native not only showed up to the games, but he also redefined the game.

Zeb has so much style, creativity, and crazy control on that snowboard. He is truly next level! He’s proving that snowboarding isn’t just about tricks, but about making a statement. his talent is doing just that!

Congratulations Zeb Powell! Keep on boarding!

Zeb Powell 20-year-old Zeb Powell is exposing inner-city kids to snowboarding. (Zeb Powell)

Take a look at some of his mind-blowing moves on the slopes over the years:


