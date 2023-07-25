2023 UNCF Walk for Education and Community Festival - September 16th

2023 UNCF Walk

Join STAR 94.5 at the 2023 UNCF Walk for Education and Community Festival on September 16th from 8a-1p at Blue Jacket Park in Orlando!

This event is designed to be a great day out for the whole family, while also raising funds to support scholarships for underprivileged students. The community festival features live entertainment, including music from local talent and a DJ, as well as plenty of activities for kids such as games and face painting. And let’s not forget the small business vendors who will be on hand offering tasty treats and unique handcrafted items to enjoy. By participating in the walk, you’ll be helping to raise funds that will directly support students who may not have had the same educational opportunities as others. By joining in the fun, you’ll be helping to ensure that all students have the chance to achieve their full potential and pursue their dreams.

Click here for more info or call 407-392-4684.

