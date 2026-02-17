The Caribbean Fusion Festival Returns to Kissimmee

Caribbean Fusion Festival

STAR 94.5 invites you to bring the family for the 2026 Caribbean Fusion Festival returning to Kissimmee Lakefront Park on Sunday, April 26th, 2026.

Free entertainment, food for purchase and fun! For more info, click here.

Caribbean Fusion Festival 2026

