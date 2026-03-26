Don’t Miss Your Chance to Win Tickets To Experience The Clermont Art & Jazz Fest

Clermont Art & Jazz Fest

STAR 94.5 has your chance to experience the first-ever Clermont Art & Jazz Fest, happening April 18th & 19th, 2026 at Waterfront Park in Clermont, Florida! This dynamic two-day event brings together world-class jazz, live performances, and a vibrant showcase of visual art.

Enjoy an unforgettable festival atmosphere filled with live music, a curated marketplace of local and regional artists, and a variety of food and specialty vendors.

Enter below between March 26th - April 13th for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to attend both dates of the event!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 26th - April 13th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to attend Clermont Art & Jazz Fest at Waterfront Park on 4/18/26 and 4/19/26. ARV = $30. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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