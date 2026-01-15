Dr. VH Kidney Line Dance-a-thon and Health Fair - 3/28/26

Dr. VH Kidney Line Dance-a-thon and Health Fair

Dr. VH Kidney will host a free community Line Dance-A-Thon and health fair designed to raise awareness about kidney disease and promote healthy living.

The event aims to educate attendees on living with kidney disease, provide emotional and financial support resources, share ways to donate toward kidney disease initiatives, and encourage the importance of annual preventive screenings.

Open to the community, this uplifting gathering blends movement, education, and wellness in a supportive and engaging environment.

