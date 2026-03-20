Enter To Win Tickets To See Comedian Chris Tucker Live

Chris Tucker

Grammy-nominated comedian and actor Chris Tucker, best known for his high-energy, rapid-fire stand-up style and iconic film roles, is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center on Friday, April 24!

Enter below between March 21st - April 21st for your opportunity to win two tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 21st - April 21st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. Up to three (3) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets see Chris Tucker at Dr. Phillips Center on 4/24/26. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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