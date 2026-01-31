Enter For Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight

You could win tickets to see seven-time GRAMMY Award winner Gladys Knight perform live in concert on April 4th, 2026 at Hard Rock Live presented by STAR 94.5!

Enter below (2/1-2/28) for your shot to win a pair of tickets to the show!

For ticket purchase information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. February 1st - February 28th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Gladys Knight in concert at Hard Rock Live Orlando 4/4/26. ARV = $141. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group