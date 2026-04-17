Enter Your Way For A Chance To Win Four Tickets To Aloha to Summer at Aquatica

Aquatica Aloha to Summer

We’re turning up the tropical energy with Aloha to Summer at Aquatica Orlando! Slide into our island-inspired escape filled with splash parties, interactive games, live entertainment, all-new food and drinks, and more! Get fully immersed in wave pools and thrilling slides or relax on a lazy river or under a private cabana.

Aloha to Summer, the ultimate family weekend escape, every weekend, now through May 3rd!

Enter below between April 18th - April 28th for your opportunity to win four tickets to Aquatica Orlando!

*Aloha to Summer is included with park admission.

Visit AquaticaOrlando.com for more information!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. April 18th - April 28th. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to Aquatica Orlando. ARV = $219.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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