Enter Your Way For A Chance To Win Four Tickets To Aloha to Summer at Aquatica

We’re turning up the tropical energy with Aloha to Summer at Aquatica Orlando! Slide into our island-inspired escape filled with splash parties, interactive games, live entertainment, all-new food and drinks, and more! Get fully immersed in wave pools and thrilling slides or relax on a lazy river or under a private cabana.
Aloha to Summer, the ultimate family weekend escape, every weekend, now through May 3rd!
Enter below between April 18th - April 28th for your opportunity to win four tickets to Aquatica Orlando!
*Aloha to Summer is included with park admission.
Visit AquaticaOrlando.com for more information!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. April 18th - April 28th. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to Aquatica Orlando. ARV = $219.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
©2025 Cox Media Group