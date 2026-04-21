Listen For Your Chance To Win Aquatica Tickets With Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas

Aquatica Aloha to Summer

We’re turning up the tropical energy with Aloha to Summer at Aquatica Orlando! Slide into our island-inspired escape filled with splash parties, interactive games, live entertainment, all-new food and drinks, and more! Get fully immersed in wave pools and thrilling slides or relax on a lazy river or under a private cabana.

Aloha to Summer, the ultimate family weekend escape, every weekend, now through May 3rd!

Listen this week (4/27-5/1) to STAR 94.5 inside the 4p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?” and inside the 6p hour with STAR 94.5’s Black Card Cancelled sponsored by Daytona Mitsubishi for your chance to win four tickets to Aquatica Orlando!

*Aloha to Summer is included with park admission.

Visit AquaticaOrlando.com for more information!

are you smarter than lorenzo

Black Card Cancelled

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. April 27th-April 27th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to participate in the contest. 1) For Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo - The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. 2) For Black Card Cancelled - The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize. WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners per contest will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Aquatica Orlando. ARV = $219.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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