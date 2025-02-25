RSVP For STAR 94.5′s Know Your Parental Rights Forum & Dinner

Parental Rights

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 27% of children live with only one parent, which often leads to various legal and financial challenges, including custody and support issues. STAR 94.5 wants to help you navigate the challenges of custody, visitation and child support with STAR 94.5′s Know Your Parental Rights Forum & Dinner.

Join us for ‘STAR 94.5′s Know Your Parental Rights Forum & Dinner’ hosted by Monica May on Wednesday, February 26th starting at 6pm inside the Stanley Steemer Performance Studio at STAR 94.5 (4192 N. John Young Pkwy, Orlando). Dinner starts at 5:15pm. The event will be enlightening as you’ll hear from a family psychologist and a seasoned family attorney who will empower you with knowledge and resources. Plus, don’t miss the inspiring story of a parent who fought through the system to gain custody of their children. This is your chance to learn about custody, visitation, child care payments, and child support. Remember, it’s not just about being a good parent; it’s about knowing your legal rights.

Submit your reservation request below for you plus one guest by completing the form below. Space is limited to the first 50 RSVPs. Early registration is advised for a better chance at securing admission to the event. STAR 94.5 will reach out closer to the event date to let you know if you are confirmed, or placed on a stand-by list.

Meet the panelists:

Dr. Janie Lacy - Click to view bio

Attorney Joy Knight - Click to view bio

