RSVP For STAR 94.5′s Live A Debt Free Life on February 8th, 2024





Live A Debt Free Life

According to The National Bureau of Economic Research, 57% of African Americans have credit card debt, 32% have student loan debt and 33% have mortgage debt.

STAR 94.5 wants to help you erase debt from your life. We’re hosting the STAR 94.5 Live A Debt Free Life Forum & Dinner on Thursday, February 8th, 2024 beginning at 5:30pm at the STAR 94.5 Stanley Steemer performance studio. The event will feature panelists who will equip you with the knowledge, tools, and inspiration that you need, so those bill collectors chasing you down will be history in your life.

Complete the form below to *RSVP for STAR 94.5′s Live A Debt Free Life Forum and Dinner at Star945.com…..The Soul Of Orlando!

*Space is limited and based on availability. Early registration is advised for a better chance at securing admission to the event. STAR 94.5 will reach out closer to the event date to let you know if confirmed.





