STAR 94.5 MAXWELL’S URBAN HANG CRUISE SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the STAR 94.5 Maxwell’s Urban Hang Cruise Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal Florida residents; (i) residing in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; and (ii) who are 21 years or older at the time of entry. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, Rose Tours and Travel, Inc., Benchmark Entertainment, LLC, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Ltd., and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

3. How to Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on August 10, 2025, and end at 11:59 p.m. ET on August 24, 2025 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

There are two (2) ways to enter this Sweepstakes, as described below:

Website: To enter via Sponsor’s website, you must complete the following steps: Visit the “Contests” page at http://www.star945.com (the “Website”), select the “Maxwell’s Urban Hang Cruise” Sweepstakes link, and complete all the required information and follow all posted instructions. By participating in the Sweepstakes via the Website, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (http://www.star945.com/visitor_agreement/) and Privacy Policy (star945.com/privacy_policy/), which are hereby incorporated by reference. Mobile App: To enter via Sponsor’s mobile app, you must complete the following steps (standard data rates may apply): Download and install the “STAR 94.5” mobile app (the “App”) on a compatible mobile device from either Google® Play or the iTunes® App Store. The App is free to download. Once you have installed the App, click the “Maxwell’s Urban Hang Cruise” tab on the App’s main menu to register for the Sweepstakes. Follow the instructions on the registration page and complete all the required information to submit an official entry form. All the information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion. By participating in the Sweepstakes via the App, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy (as set forth above) and the terms and conditions governing the use of the app, as applicable, which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Failure to complete any of the steps in this section may result in the disqualification of your attempted entry as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor is not responsible for any issue that may prevent a Participant (as defined below) from being able to download or access the App or complete his/her entry.

Any eligible individual participating in this Sweepstakes shall be a “Participant.” Participation must be by the Participant. Any potential winner must be the person who originally submitted an official entry form via the Website or App, as applicable, to participate in the Sweepstakes. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in the Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. A Participant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid driver’s license or state-issued ID. If a Participant uses a false name, an invalid driver’s license or state-issued ID, or another person’s driver’s license or state-issued ID, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider.In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

4. Winner Selection and Odds . On or about August 25, 2025, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize Descriptions. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the Winner will receive:

One (1) balcony cabin for winner and one (1) guest on the Norwegian Joy cruise liner for the Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite Cruise 2026 (the “Cruise”), including:

Standard Meals during the Cruise



All standard included entertainment during the Cruise



Port fees, booking fee &Taxes associated with the Cruise



One (1) $400 Gift Card



Gift card issuer terms apply.

Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $5,000

NO TRAVEL OR ACCOMMODATIONS BEYOND WHAT IS EXPLICITLY STATED ABOVE WILL BE AWARDED AS PART OF ANY PRIZE. WINNER IS SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR TRANSPORTATION TO AND FROM THE POINT OF DEPARTURE.

Some restrictions may apply. Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other elements or expenses (including, without limitation, any alcoholic or specialty drinks not included in the standard Cruise package; excursions, spa access and treatments, casino, or other onboard purchases; meals in specialty restaurants that require an extra fee beyond the standard Cruise package; ground transportation; phone calls; baggage; incidentals; souvenirs; gasoline, etc.) are included in the prize and all such expenses are the sole responsibility of the winner.

Trip and trip components cannot be rescheduled. If potential Winner cannot travel or attend the Cruise on the scheduled day(s), the Prize is forfeited. Departure dates and accommodations are subject to availability. The winner must be one (1) of the people attending the Cruise and the other permitted guest will be of the winner’s choosing, subject to the terms of these Official Rules. If winner elects to partake in any or all portions of his/her Prize with no Guest, the Prize will be awarded to winner and any remainder of the Prize will be forfeited and shall not be subject to further or alternative compensation. All elements of the Prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. Unless the winner is the parent or legal guardian of the winner’s guest, each guest of the winner must be twenty-one (21) years of age or older as of the date of departure. Guests of winner must travel on the same itinerary and at the same time as the winner. ARV of prize may vary; any difference between stated ARV and final ARV of prize will not be awarded. Winner and guests are responsible for obtaining, at their own expense, any necessary travel documentation (i.e., valid photo identification, visas, passports, etc.) prior to travel. Once issued, tickets are nontransferable and may not be reissued once travel has commenced. Open tickets may not be issued and stop-overs are not permitted. Travel arrangements must be made through Sponsor. All unclaimed and/or unused prizes or portion thereof will remain the property of Sponsor and may not be sold, exchanged or otherwise transferred by winner nor used by Sponsor, its agencies or clients. All details of the prize will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

In connection with any visit to a prize venue, please be advised that the venue’s policies (including proof of vaccination or negative COVID test(s)), CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, you should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsor cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of any portion of the Prize, or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the Prize, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future trip/event. Tickets and reservations are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the tickets or reservations may govern if the pertinent portion of the Prize is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets, vouchers, wristbands, or certificates. Exact details shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winner will be notified on or about August 25, 2025. Entry into the Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor in the event the Sponsor notifies the winner by telephone.

In order to claim a prize, the potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice.

Unless otherwise advised by Sponsor, to claim his/her prize, the potential winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804 within seven (7) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. EST and 5:00 p.m. EST, weekdays) and must present a valid Florida government-issued photo ID.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within five (5) business days of notification. Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner based upon random selection. Sponsor will select up to three (3) alternate potential winners, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Publicity. BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, ROSE TOURS AND TRAVEL, INC., BENCHMARK ENTERTAINMENT, LLC, NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS, LTD., AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO SUCH PARTY. BY ENTERING, YOU, GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

8. Participation. By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

9. Release. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

10. Limitations of Liability. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, PARTICIPANTS ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE PRIZE(S), ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND THAT SPONSOR MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, ABOUT THE PRIZE(S) AND SPONSOR HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

THE RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR: (1) ANY INCORRECT OR INACCURATE INFORMATION, WHETHER CAUSED BY PARTICIPANTS, PRINTING OR PRODUCTION ERRORS, OR BY ANY OF THE EQUIPMENT OR PROGRAMMING ASSOCIATED WITH OR EMPLOYED IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) TECHNICAL FAILURES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO MALFUNCTIONS, INTERRUPTIONS, OR DISCONNECTIONS IN PHONE LINES OR NETWORK HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE; (3) UNAUTHORIZED HUMAN INTERVENTION IN ANY PART OF THE ENTRY PROCESS OR THE SWEEPSTAKES; (4) TECHNICAL OR HUMAN ERROR WHICH MAY OCCUR IN THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, THE PROCESSING OF ENTRIES, OR THE NOTIFICATION OF ANY WINNER; OR (5) ANY INJURY OR DAMAGE TO PERSONS OR PROPERTY WHICH MAY BE CAUSED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, FROM A PARTICIPANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES OR RECEIPT OR USE OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

11. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

13. Sponsor. The STAR 94.5 Maxwell’s Urban Hang Cruise Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing, or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after August 31, 2025) or a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), STAR 94.5 Maxwell’s Urban Hang Cruise Sweepstakes, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804, Attn: Angela Schlesman. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact angela.schlesman@cmg.com.

©2025 Cox Media Group