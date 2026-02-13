STAR 94.5’s Presents Orlando Derby Soiree Starring KEM and 803 Fresh - Tickets On-Sale Now

Orlando Derby Soiree

Get ready to dress to impress!

STAR 94.5 presents Orlando Derby Soiree returning on May 2nd, 2026 with KEM and 803 Fresh performing live on Saturday, May 2nd at Serenity Ranch in Orlando.

Experience the thrill of the race as we celebrate in style! Plus, drinks and food for purchase, socializing and Kentucky Derby viewing.

Your host STAR 94.5’s Monica May will be at the party, plus curated music to set the vibe by DJ Kyle LaRue.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

803 Fresh

