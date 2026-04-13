Virginia Samuels Cares Day - 5/16/25

Virginia Samuels Cares Day

Virginia Samuels Cares, Inc. is committed to providing services and education to individuals in the community who are affected by incarceration, homelessness, mental illness or stroke. To teach and connect vulnerable individuals with resources that can equip them with skills to become economically self-sufficient, while spreading awareness towards mental health and stroke prevention.

Enjoy a free community day on Saturday, May 16 from 3p-6p of giving, fun and resources. Vendors, Food Trucks, Games, Entertainment, and Free Prizes!

For more information, click here.

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    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy