WCFB-FM 2025 Water Parks Summer Splash Weekend Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

1. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the WCFB-FM Water Parks Summer Splash Weekend Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal Florida residents who (i) are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their jurisdictions of residence at the time of entry; and (ii) are residing in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando (“Sponsor”), Cox Media Corporation, The Walt Disney Company, Disney Destinations, LLC, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

2. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) on May 24, 2025 and end at 7:00 p.m. EST on May 26, 2025 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

To enter, listen to Star 94.5 radio (the “Station”) at the following times:

· 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST on May 24, 2025;

· 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST on May 25, 2025; and

· 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST on May 26, 2025

During the aforementioned times, Sponsor will make a keyword announcement (each, a “Keyword”) during each hour (each, a “Listening Time”).

After hearing the applicable Listening Time’s Keyword, enter by visiting the Sweepstakes official registration page at star945.com or on the Station’s mobile app (the “App”) and completing all of the required information, including the applicable Keyword, and following all posted instructions. To enter the drawing for any Listening Time, you must complete your entry no later than the end of the hour in which the Keyword was announced and Sponsor must receive your entry with the correct Keyword no later than the end of the hour of the Listening Time when the Keyword is announced.

To enter via Sponsor’s App, you must complete the following steps (standard data rates may apply):

(1) Download and install the STAR 94.5 mobile app (“App”) on a compatible mobile device from either Google® Play or the iTunes® App Store. The App is free to download.

(2) Once you have installed the App, click the “Sweepstakes” tab on the App’s main menu, then click the “Sweepstakes” tab to register for the Sweepstakes. Follow the instructions on the registration page and complete all the required information, including the Keyword, to submit an official entry form. All the information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Limit: one (1) entry per person and per email address for each Listening Time regardless of whether entering via the Website or App. An entry received through either the Sponsor’s website or the App, consistent with these Official Rules, will result in one (1) entry for the Sweepstakes for that Listen Time. By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (star945.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (star945.com/privacy-policy), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Additional terms

Entry into the Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. However, Sponsor cannot be responsible for delays in electronic transmission of station audio to IP devices. By entering the Sweepstakes, listeners acknowledge and agree to this specific provision of these Official Rules.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified.

In addition, Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

Any winning entrant must be the same person who originally sent the entry or dialed the phone to the radio station to participate in a Sweepstakes. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in the Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. An entrant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Florida driver’s license or Florida state-issued ID (or other proof of Florida residency, such as a copy of a utility bill), subject to the Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize.

3. Winner Selection and Odds. On or about May 27, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. EST, Sponsor will select three (3) winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period (each, a “Winner”). Odds of becoming a Winner depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.

4. Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these official rules, each Winner will receive:

Four (4) tickets to Disney H2O Glow After Hours, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on August 31, 2025.

Approximate retail value: $362.12



Winners may enter Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park as early as 6:00 p.m. on day of event.

Water Parks attractions and entertainment are subject to change availability due to rehabilitation, seasonal, capacity, and weather closures. In the event that any element of the Disney H2O Glow After Hours tickets prove to be unavailable or is unfulfilled, Disney shall have the right to withdraw the Disney H2O Glow After Hours tickets or any parts thereof.

Approximate retail value of all prizes to be awarded: $1,086.36

NO TRAVEL WILL BE AWARDED AS PART OF ANY PRIZE.

Water Park Tickets are nontransferable and are valid only during specific event dates and hours. Prize Winners must guard Water Park Tickets against loss, theft or damage. Certain Water Parks, resorts, restaurants and other offerings may be modified or unavailable, limited in capacity, and subject to limited availability or closure. Water Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. To visit the Water Parks, valid admission is required for the same Water Park on the same date for each Prize Winner ages 3 and up. In the event that Prize Winners engage in behavior that, as determined by Disney in its sole discretion, is obnoxious or threatening, illegal, is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, or is contrary to Disney’s health and safety protocols, rules or policies in effect at the time the Water Parks tickets are redeemed, Disney reserved the right to terminate the Water Parks tickets or other application experience early, in whole or in part, and send the Prize Winners home with no further compensations. The Prize Winners acknowledge and agree to be solely responsible for any actions, claims, or liabilities. Disney, its parent, related, affiliated, and subsidiary companies and their respective officers, directors, agents, employees, and assigns shall be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses, injuries, demands, damages, actions, and/or causes of actions that arise out of and/or in any way related to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize and/or the promotion.

Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other element or expenses (including, without limitation, travel insurance, excursions, spa treatments, wireless/internet services, meals, individually charged snacks and treats, hotel room service, laundry service, alcoholic and specialty non-alcoholic beverages [including specialty coffee], merchandise, souvenirs, local and long-distance telephone calls, tips, gratuities, service charges or taxes) are included. All costs and expenses not expressly stated above are excluded and solely the responsibility of the Winner and/or Winner’s guests.

The approximate retail value of all prizes is subject to price fluctuations in the consumer marketplace based on, among other things, any gap in time between the date the approximate retail value is estimated for purposes of these Official Rules and the date the prize is awarded or redeemed. Winners will not receive difference between the actual retail value at the beginning of the Sweepstakes and the actual retail value at the time of prize delivery.

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test(s), face coverings, physical distancing and temperature screenings may be required for all guests, including for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Before visiting Walt Disney World® Resort, each guest should visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/experience-updates/ to view important information about park reservations, limitations on benefits, features, experiences and offerings, new safety measures and other information. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. By accepting and using the Prize and visiting Walt Disney World® Resort, each Winner and their guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19. Winner and their guests are also responsible for understanding and complying with any COVID-19 travel restrictions set by their origination or destination cities, states, or countries, including but not limited to registering for travel authorization and obtaining and displaying current COVID-19 test results, vaccine passports, COVID-19 vaccination cards, etc. Certain offerings may be modified or unavailable, limited in capacity and subject to limited availability or closure, and offerings are not guaranteed. Please note that any location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and locations cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

In the event the winner and/or guest(s) engage in behavior that, as determined by Disney in its sole discretion, is obnoxious or threatening, illegal, is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, or is contrary to Disney’s health and safety protocols, rules or policies in effect at the time of the prize event, Disney reserves the right to terminate the prize or other applicable experience early, in whole or in part, and send the winner and/or guest(s) home with no further compensation. The winner acknowledges and agrees to be solely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of any member of the group.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of any portion of the prize event or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the prize, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future event. Tickets and reservations are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the tickets or reservations may govern if the pertinent portion of the Prize is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets, vouchers, wristbands, or certificates. Exact details shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

5. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Potential Winners will be notified on or about May 27 at the telephone number email address provided to Sponsor. Entry into the Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor in the event the Sponsor notifies the winner by telephone.

In order to claim a prize, the potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice.

To claim his/her prize, Sponsor will provide instructions, which may includer personally visiting Sponsor’s offices at 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804 within seven (7) business days after notification (office visits must be on weekdays between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST) and must present a valid Florida government-issued photo ID.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned five (5) business days of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to three (3) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winners may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible Winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

6. Publicity . BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY, DISNEY DESTINATIONS, LLC, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO SUCH PARTY. BY ENTERING, YOU, GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

7. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

8. Indemnification. If Sponsor’s use of your entry causes Sponsor to be subject to a claim by any third party, you agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties, and all persons acting by, through, under or in concert with them, against any and all damages, costs, judgments and expenses(including reasonable attorney’s fees) which the Released Parties (or any one of them) may incur as a result of the use of your entry.

9. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

10. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE, THE APP, AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

11. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

12. Sponsor . WCFB-FM 2025 Water Parks Summer Splash Weekend Sweepstakesis sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after June 30, 2025) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit star945.com/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), WCFB-FM 2025 Water Parks Summer Splash Weekend Sweepstakes, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Angela Schlesman at Angela.Schlesman@cmg.com.

0144325.0730070 4909-0953-5299v2

©2025 Cox Media Group