You Could See Flo Rida Perform at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival

SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival is back with more than 200 flavors and 30 concerts! Enjoy mouthwatering dishes inspired by global cuisines, and new rotating menus! Whether you’re a foodie or bringing the whole family, savor delectable bites, refreshing wines, vibrant cocktails, and craft brews. Get a taste of live music, on Saturday, January 31st when Flo Rida takes the stage.

Exquisite flavors, exhilarating coasters, and extraordinary animal encounters. Experience it all at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival, select dates January 30th through May 17th. Concerts are free with park admission. Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/22/26-1/28/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to one winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four one-day admission tickets to SeaWorld valid through 5/16/26, one parking pass and two ten-punch Seven Seas Food Festival Food & Drink Sampler Lanyards. ARV = $739.96. For full rules, click here Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

