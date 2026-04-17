You Could Win Tickets To Chris Brown & Usher with Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas

Black Card Cancelled

Chris Brown & Usher is coming to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on December 11th, 2026, and STAR 94.5 wants to send you to the show for free!

Just listen inside the 6pm hour this week (4/20-4/24) for your chance to win with STAR 94.5’s Black Card Cancelled!

Do you know your culture? Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas will test your knowledge with STAR 94.5’s Black Card Cancelled sponsored by Daytona Mitsubishi for your chance to win two tickets to the show!

For ticket info,click here.

Chris Brown & Usher

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. April 20th - April 24th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter on-air, listen for the cue to call between 6p-7p WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 1-844-945-2945 to participate in the contest. The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize and WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Chris Brown & Usher 12/11/26 at Raymond James Stadium Tampa. ARV = $159. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2022 Cox Media Group