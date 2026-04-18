You Could Win Tickets To See Boyz II Men At SeaWorld Seven Seas Festival With JoJo

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas

Embark on a culinary adventure like no other at SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival, select dates now through May 17th! Indulge in a world of flavor with more than 200 mouthwatering flavors inspired by global cuisines, and new rotating menus! Savor delectable bites paired perfectly with refreshing wines, vibrant cocktails, and craft brews.

Enjoy over 30 concerts with your favorite artists live on stage as this year’s concert series brings an incredible mix of genres to Bayside Stadium.

Listen to JoJo this week (4/20-4/24) inside the the 11a hour for your opportunity to win four tickets to catch Boyz II Men perform live on Sunday, April 26! Plus, two food & beverage sampler lanyards!

For another opportunity to win, enter below between April 13th through April 22nd for your opportunity to win!

Explore this year’s entertainment lineup here, and discover the food options here.

*Concerts are Free with Park Admission.

Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

Boyz II Men

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. April 13th - April 22nd. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, (1) listen for the cue to call on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 or (2) enter on the WCFB mobile app or website (www.star945.com) to win. Up to five (5) winners on air and one (1) for the website will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pack of four one-day admission tickets to SeaWorld valid through 5/16/26, one parking pass and two ten-punch Seven Seas Food Festival Food & Drink Sampler Lanyards. ARV = $739.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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