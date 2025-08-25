112 celebrating 30 years of music with Room 112 tour

112 perform in Atlanta, George in February, 2024 ( Prince Williams/WireImage)
By Andrea Dresdale

Nineties group 112 will be celebrating 30 years of music with their Room 112 Tour, which will begin this winter and stretch into 2026.

The tour, featuring support from girl group Total and singer/songwriter/producer Case, will launch Nov. 5 in Akron, Ohio, and is set to wrap up Feb. 6 in Atlanta, Georgia. Presale tickets are available starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time with the password "Room112."  The general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com.

The Grammy-winning group was featured on the iconic hit "I'll Be Missing You" with Puff Daddy and Faith Evans. Their other hits include "Cupid," "Peaches & Cream," "It's Over Now" and "Only You."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

