50 most popular chain restaurants in America

Stacker analyzed data from YouGov to find the most popular chain restaurants in the U.S. as of the first quarter of 2025.

Since A&W Root Beer became the first American restaurant to franchise in 1925, the U.S.—not to mention the rest of the world—has been dominated by chains.

Iconic establishments like the now-defunct Howard Johnson's trained customers to look toward its distinctive orange roofs for consistency and comfort, while McDonald's revolutionized the industry with its focus on speed and affordability.

Over the years, chains have had a tremendous influence on American culture, from Little Caesars making takeout pizza accessible to families to Panda Express bringing Chinese American cuisine to the mainstream. It's no wonder so many of us feel connected to chain restaurants, which have had a notable impact on what and how we eat.

At the same time, the resilience of these destinations has been tested in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted operations across the industry, with staffing shortages and health restrictions causing some chains to close numerous locations or shut down entirely.

Inflation and economic turbulence in 2025 have worsened the situation, with tariffs predicted to continue driving up restaurants' operational costs. Meanwhile, consumers burdened by these rising prices have scaled back on dining out. Once-thriving chains like Wendy's and Denny's have faced closures, underscoring the volatility of the current climate. Despite these hurdles, chain restaurants remain vital to American dining culture, offering familiarity in an ever-changing world.

Stacker analyzed Q1 2025 data from YouGov to rank the 50 most popular chain restaurants in the U.S. The rating agency surveys people daily across various areas—such as culture, politics, and business—to determine what they like and dislike.

YouGov's overall positive opinion scores represent the percentage of people who responded positively out of those surveyed, further breaking scores down by generation—baby boomers, Gen Xers, and millennials.

Read on to see if your favorite chain made the list.

A close up of a Chipotle sign attached to a building. (Stacker/Stacker)

Vadym Shapran // Shutterstock

#50. Chipotle Mexican Grill

- Positive opinion score: 52%

-- Popularity among boomers: 46%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 48%

-- Popularity among millennials: 54%

Based in Denver, Chipotle serves food with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. The burrito and bowl spot has been going strong since 1993, now with more than 3,500 locations throughout the country. The owners chose not to franchise the business, believing instead that holding ownership allows them to set the tone for their employees and better control the quality of their ingredients. McDonald's was an early and major investor, but has since divested entirely.

A Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Pearland, Texas, in 2024. (Stacker/Stacker)

JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#49. Chuck E. Cheese's

- Positive opinion score: 53%

-- Popularity among boomers: 34%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 42%

-- Popularity among millennials: 58%

When the first Chuck E. Cheese opened in 1977 in San Jose, California, it was like nothing diners had ever seen. Then called Chuck E. Cheese's Pizza Time Theatre, the restaurant's animatronic show and arcade made it a kids' dining paradise.

Over the years, some things have changed for Chuck E. Cheese: paper prize tickets have been replaced with electronic ones, wristbands have taken the place of tokens, and ball pits have been swapped for trampoline zones and obstacle courses. But in present day, the place "where a kid can be a kid" continues to delight across its 600 locations.

An In N Out restaurant burger store front. (Stacker/Stacker)

Robert V Schwemmer // Shutterstock

#48. In-N-Out Burger

- Positive opinion score: 53%

-- Popularity among boomers: 43%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 51%

-- Popularity among millennials: 59%

Harry and Esther Snyder founded the West Coast legend In-N-Out Burger in 1948 in Baldwin Park, California, where it was the first drive-thru concept in the region. The chain, known for its simple menu of burgers, fries, and shakes, has a cult following, particularly in California.

With over 400 locations, it remains family-owned and has resisted franchising to maintain quality control. In-N-Out is also famous for its "secret menu" (no longer much of a secret) and commitment to fresh ingredients.

The front of a Buffalo Wild Wings. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#47. Buffalo Wild Wings

- Positive opinion score: 53%

-- Popularity among boomers: 54%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 55%

-- Popularity among millennials: 54%

After moving to Ohio from Buffalo, New York, Jim Disbrow and Scott Lowery were hankering for Buffalo-style wings—only to discover nowhere to satiate their craving existed. The pair opened their restaurant in 1982, and Buffalo Wild Wings has since become an international craze with over 1,300 U.S. locations and more across the globe. The restaurant is known for its wings, naturally, but it's also a sports bar serving sandwiches, wraps, burgers, and beer.

Sandwich at a Firehouse Subs restaurant. (Stacker/Stacker)

Deutschlandreform // Shutterstock

#46. Firehouse Subs

- Positive opinion score: 53%

-- Popularity among boomers: 39%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 51%

-- Popularity among millennials: 55%

Second-generation firefighters and brothers Chris and Robin Sorensen founded Firehouse Subs in 1994 in Jacksonville, Florida. The brothers barely took home any money themselves and hired family to work in their sub shops, allowing the business to boom over the past three decades.

Today, there are 1,345 Firehouse Subs locations across 45 states and Puerto Rico. In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, the Sorensens started the nonprofit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation in 2005, which provides equipment for first responders, fire prevention education, disaster relief, and scholarships.

Standalone Starbucks Coffee building on a summer day. (Stacker/Stacker)

Miro Vrlik Photography // Shutterstock

#45. Starbucks

- Positive opinion score: 53%

-- Popularity among boomers: 39%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 48%

-- Popularity among millennials: 58%

Starbucks has become synonymous with coffee, but it wasn't always so omnipresent. Founded in 1971 in Seattle as a small coffee bean shop, Starbucks had humble beginnings before expanding into a global coffeehouse chain under Howard Schultz's leadership in the 1980s.

Starbucks had over 38,000 locations worldwide as of December 2024, according to a report by Cafely. The brand, known for its specialty coffee drinks, teas, and seasonal beverages, emphasizes sustainability initiatives, such as reducing single-use plastics. However, it has faced recent challenges with inflation and controversy over the company's response to unionization efforts. Starbucks' headquarters remain in Seattle, where the original Pike Place store is still operating.

The original Nathan's on the Coney Island Boardwalk, busy with patrons. (Stacker/Stacker)

Leonard Zhukovsky // Shutterstock

#44. Nathan's Famous

- Positive opinion score: 54%

-- Popularity among boomers: 54%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 54%

-- Popularity among millennials: 57%

Polish Jewish immigrant Nathan Handwerker opened the first Nathan's Famous hot dog stand on Coney Island in 1916. Fellow immigrants flocked to his Brooklyn shop, eager to get their hands on his frankfurters, which were seasoned with his wife Ida's secret blend and sold for only a nickel.

In 1959, Nathan's son, Murray Handwerker, began opening other branches of the restaurant in New York City. By 2001, there were locations in every state in America and several countries around the world. Today, the chain is the official hot dog sponsor of the MLB, runs its iconic hot dog eating contest on the 4th of July, and sells a line of products in grocery stores nationwide.

A car in the drive thru at an Arby's. (Stacker/Stacker)

Billy F Blume Jr // Shutterstock

#43. Arby's

- Positive opinion score: 54%

-- Popularity among boomers: 58%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 62%

-- Popularity among millennials: 59%

The name Arby's comes from founders Leroy and Forrest Raffel, known as the Raffel Brothers—or R.B. for short. The brothers were looking to start a fast-food franchise different from the popular burger chains. They landed on freshly sliced roast beef sandwiches. Arby's slogan, "We have the meats," still holds, as the sandwich shop serves an array of meats, including roast beef, turkey, brisket, and Italian deli meat subs.

A brightly lit TGI Fridays on the ground level of a tall brick building. (Stacker/Stacker)

oneinchpunch // Shutterstock

#42. TGI Friday's

- Positive opinion score: 54%

-- Popularity among boomers: 60%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 50%

-- Popularity among millennials: 58%

TGI Friday's began as a cocktail bar that catered to single folks on New York City's Upper East Side. Alan Stillman opened the first location in 1965, and it was an instant success. Two years later, Stillman began franchising, and it was those early suburban locations, which focused on food and a family atmosphere rather than being a place for 20-somethings, that transformed it into the diner-style restaurant it is today.

TGI Friday's has faced its fair share of hardships in recent years, leading to mass closures. According to its store locator, just 85 locations remain in the United States as of April 2025.

A sub on a table in a Jersey Mike's Subs. (Stacker/Stacker)

Deutschlandreform // Shutterstock

#41. Jersey Mike's Subs

- Positive opinion score: 55%

-- Popularity among boomers: 60%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 53%

-- Popularity among millennials: 52%

The original Jersey Mike's Subs opened in a popular Jersey Shore town, Point Pleasant, in 1956. In 1971, 17-year-old high school student and Jersey Mike's employee Peter Cancro bought the stand-alone restaurant from its aging founder. After opening a handful of outlets in the area, he began franchising in 1987.

Today, there are close to 3,000 Jersey Mike's restaurants in the United States, but the brand has been expanding internationally. In January 2024, Jersey Mike's announced a major expansion in Canada.

A mall kiosk Auntie Anne's. (Stacker/Stacker)

JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#40. Auntie Anne's

- Positive opinion score: 56%

-- Popularity among boomers: 39%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 55%

-- Popularity among millennials: 62%

Auntie Anne's started in 1988 at a Pennsylvania farmer's market. Founder Anne Beiler began selling her soft, freshly baked pretzels in an effort to fund her dream of providing free family counseling services for her community. To this day, the company makes giving back a priority, partnering with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation to find a cure for childhood cancer.

A close up of a large Denny's sign with the words America's Diner underneath. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#39. Denny's

- Positive opinion score: 56%

-- Popularity among boomers: 65%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 56%

-- Popularity among millennials: 51%

Harold Butler and Richard Jezak opened a donut stand in 1953 called Danny's Donuts, aiming to serve the best coffee and donuts 24 hours a day. The name became Denny's Coffee Shops in 1959 and finally Denny's in 1961. Since then, the breakfast joint—still open 24 hours daily—has expanded with more than 1,500 restaurants globally.

Denny's is typically known for its diner-style ambiance and breakfast items, but the restaurant also serves burgers, steak, and other American fare throughout the day (and night).

The outside of a LongHorn Steakhouse. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#38. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Positive opinion score: 56%

-- Popularity among boomers: 60%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 58%

-- Popularity among millennials: 53%

First opened in 1981 in Atlanta as LongHorn Steaks Restaurant & Saloon, LongHorn Steakhouse is a casual dining steak joint with more than 520 locations around the United States. The chain is owned and operated by Darden Restaurants, whose portfolio includes Olive Garden, Yard House, and The Capital Grille. Known for its steaks, LongHorn Steakhouse also serves burgers, sandwiches, ribs, chicken, and fish.

Jimmy John's exterior with outdoor seating. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#37. Jimmy John's

- Positive opinion score: 57%

-- Popularity among boomers: 48%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 58%

-- Popularity among millennials: 53%

Jimmy John's was founded in 1983 in Charleston, Illinois, by Jimmy John Liautaud. It originally served just four sandwiches, but its focus on fresh ingredients and quick service helped the restaurant expand. The chain now boasts over 2,600 U.S. locations and is known for its "freaky fast" rewards and customizable menu of sandwiches.

In 2019, Jimmy John's became part of Inspire Brands, which owns Arby's and Dunkin'. It remains a favorite among the sandwich chains for its continued promise of fresh bread and premium deli meats.

The outside of a Waffle House. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#36. Waffle House

- Positive opinion score: 57%

-- Popularity among boomers: 52%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 59%

-- Popularity among millennials: 63%

Waffle House is one of the biggest franchises in the United States, consisting of more than 1,900 locations across 25 states. The first Waffle House launched in Avondale Estates, Georgia, where partners Joe Rogers Sr. and Tom Forkner opened their restaurant on Labor Day of 1955. Every Waffle House is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and serves reasonably priced waffles, as well as omelets, melts, steak and eggs, burgers, and sandwiches.

Dave & Buster's In Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers. (Stacker/Stacker)

Sadie Mantell // Shutterstock

#35. Dave & Buster's

- Positive opinion score: 57%

-- Popularity among boomers: 43%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 44%

-- Popularity among millennials: 64%

Founded in Dallas in 1982, Dave & Buster's combines dining with arcades to create a uniquely entertaining experience. The chain, known for its expansive game rooms and American fare, now operates over 170 locations across the U.S. and Canada. Its menu includes burgers, pasta, and cocktails, while games range from classic arcade options to more recent virtual reality innovations. Dave & Buster's has expanded its digital presence by incorporating immersive gaming and hosting watch experiences.

The Sonic sign outside the restaurant. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#34. Sonic

- Positive opinion score: 57%

-- Popularity among boomers: 51%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 61%

-- Popularity among millennials: 61%

When Sonic opened in Oklahoma in 1953, it was considered revolutionary for its ordering process. Customers could order through a speaker, and a worker would bring their food to them so they would never have to leave their cars.

The company still employs carhops (servers on skates), and there are now more than 3,500 establishments across the United States serving burgers, milkshakes, hot dogs, and fries. Sonic is part of the restaurant group Inspire Brands, which includes Buffalo Wild Wings, Arby's, and Baskin-Robbins.

People sitting at a table with a red umbrella in front of a Five Guys. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#33. Five Guys

- Positive opinion score: 59%

-- Popularity among boomers: 50%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 50%

-- Popularity among millennials: 62%

The name Five Guys derives from founders Jerry Murrell and his four sons, Ben, Jim, Chad, and Matt. The family-owned business started in the Washington D.C. area in 1986 and has since expanded to over 1,600 locations in the United States and around the world.

Five Guys is a fast-casual chain known for its burgers, hot dogs, and fries, but true fans of the establishment are familiar with its secret menu. It includes favorites like the patty melt, double-grilled cheeseburger, or the Presidential, so-named for former President Barack Obama's special order: a cheeseburger with jalapeño peppers, lettuce, tomato, and mustard.

The outside of a standalone McDonald's. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#32. McDonald's

- Positive opinion score: 59%

-- Popularity among boomers: 57%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 50%

-- Popularity among millennials: 59%

Though Ray Kroc is credited with the meteoric rise of McDonald's around the world, Richard and Maurice "Mac" McDonald started the fast-food burger joint in San Bernardino, California. After eating at the restaurant, Kroc was so impressed that he started franchising and bought the exclusive rights to McDonald's in 1961.

The fast-food chain—known for burgers, fries, and drive-thrus—is one of the most recognizable brands on the planet, with over 40,000 restaurants and billions of dollars in sales.

A Hard Rock Cafe in Louisville, Kentucky. (Stacker/Stacker)

Thomas Kelley // Shutterstock

#31. Hard Rock Café

- Positive opinion score: 59%

-- Popularity among boomers: 55%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 55%

-- Popularity among millennials: 60%

Two Americans, Isaac Tigrett and Peter Morton, just wanted a good burger in the U.K.; when they couldn't find one, they started their own company. What started as a small American-themed restaurant in London in 1971 has since turned into a megafranchise with over 300 cafés, shops, hotels, casinos, and performance venues all over the world.

The cafés are renowned for their extensive collections of rock 'n' roll memorabilia that hang on every free space in the restaurants, as well as regularly scheduled live concerts at many venues. The food generally consists of burgers, fries, sandwiches, steaks, and other American favorites.

The exterior of a standalone Panda Express. (Stacker/Stacker)

Felipe Sanchez // Shutterstock

#30. Panda Express

- Positive opinion score: 59%

-- Popularity among boomers: 43%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 56%

-- Popularity among millennials: 68%

A subsidiary of the Panda Restaurant Group, Panda Express started in 1973 as a formal sit-down restaurant called Panda Inn in Pasadena, California. The restaurant's founders, father-and-son team Ming-Tsai Cherng and Andrew Cherng, crafted a menu of Mandarin and Sichuan dishes that filled a gap in the area's market. Their success allowed them to open a number of similar restaurants in the surrounding community.

In 1983, a year after Ming-Tsai's wife, Peggy Cherng, joined the company, the restaurant group opened a fast-food version of their restaurant in the Glendale Galleria, which they dubbed Panda Express. There are now more than 2,300 Panda Express restaurants.

The outside of a Burger King. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#29. Burger King

- Positive opinion score: 59%

-- Popularity among boomers: 59%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 59%

-- Popularity among millennials: 65%

The McDonald brothers didn't just inspire the McDonald's franchise. After eating at the famed San Bernardino restaurant in the 1950s, Matthew Burns and Keith Kramer bought the rights to a grill called the Insta-Broiler and opened Insta-Burger King in Florida. The name changed to Burger King in 1954, and explosive growth continued.

James McLamore and David Edgerton were the first franchisees. The pair, responsible for inventing the Whopper and introducing the flame-broiler, acquired the company in 1959. The chain went through several more owners before becoming part of the Restaurant Brands International portfolio. Burger King has around 20,000 locations globally and serves a variety of fast-food items, like charbroiled burgers, fries, chicken, and breakfast items.

Someone ordering a sandwich at a Subway. (Stacker/Stacker)

QualityHD / Shutterstock

#28. Subway

- Positive opinion score: 60%

-- Popularity among boomers: 64%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 64%

-- Popularity among millennials: 53%

When nuclear physicist Peter Buck loaned 17-year-old Fred DeLuca $1,000 to open a sub sandwich shop in 1965, neither man could have imagined what would follow. The first store was in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and franchises began popping up soon after.

The official Subway name was first used in 1968; since then, the fast-food sandwich chain has grown to over 20,000 U.S. locations and thousands more abroad. Subway is known for its wide-ranging menu of sub sandwiches, but also sells salads, wraps, and some breakfast items.

A Panera Bread with a drive thru. (Stacker/Stacker)

Helen89 // Shutterstock

#27. Panera Bread

- Positive opinion score: 60%

-- Popularity among boomers: 65%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 55%

-- Popularity among millennials: 62%

Panera Bread started as the St. Louis Bread Company in Missouri in 1987. When Au Bon Pain purchased it in 1993, the name changed to Panera. The fast-casual, sit-down restaurant is famous for its freshly baked bread, sandwiches, and various pastries, soups, and salads. Panera has over 2,200 U.S. locations, and today, it's part of JAB Holding Company, a European group whose portfolio also includes Pret A Manger, Peet's Coffee, and Krispy Kreme.

The front of a Little Caesars. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#26. Little Caesars

- Positive opinion score: 61%

-- Popularity among boomers: 50%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 57%

-- Popularity among millennials: 67%

Married couple Mike and Marian Ilitch started Little Caesars in Michigan in 1959. Today, it is one of the biggest pizza chains in the United States. The company truly took off in 1979 when it coined its famous phrase "Pizza! Pizza!" and started selling two pizzas for the price of one. Today, Little Caesars is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with thousands of global locations, and it's just as well-known for its sit-down restaurants as it is for delivery and carry-out.

Ice cream in a cup on a table at Cold Stone Creamery. (Stacker/Stacker)

JJava Designs // Shutterstock

#25. Cold Stone Creamery

- Positive opinion score: 61%

-- Popularity among boomers: 57%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 59%

-- Popularity among millennials: 63%

Cold Stone Creamery is an ice cream parlor chain where sugary treats are made to order. The chain's specialty is mixing up flavors atop a 16-degree Fahrenheit granite slab with an eclectic choice of toppings. Cold Stone started in 1988 in Tempe, Arizona, and now has nearly 1,000 locations. Today, the company is owned by Kahala Brands, which also has Pinkberry, Baja Fresh, and Blimpie in its portfolio.

A close up of the Papa John's sign. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#24. Papa John's

- Positive opinion score: 61%

-- Popularity among boomers: 49%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 53%

-- Popularity among millennials: 59%

Although founder John Schnatter was ousted as CEO over his controversial comments on the NFL in 2017, this franchise is still going strong with close to 6,000 locations globally. Papa John's was founded by Schnatter in 1984. It is known for its signature garlic dipping sauce that distinguishes it from other popular pizza delivery chains, like Domino's and Pizza Hut.

The exterior of a Red Lobster. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#23. Red Lobster

- Positive opinion score: 61%

-- Popularity among boomers: 57%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 56%

-- Popularity among millennials: 62%

Bill Darden started Red Lobster in Lakeland, Florida, in 1968 with a single restaurant. Today, there are more than 700 Red Lobster joints around the world. Red Lobster is a family-friendly restaurant with a mission to bring inexpensive seafood to the masses. The menu always includes a fresh catch of the day, in addition to lobster, shrimp, steaks, and sides.

Darden went on to found the highly successful Darden Restaurants group, with Red Lobster as the foundational restaurant, but the conglomerate sold the seafood chain in 2014 to Golden Gate Capital, which also owns Bob Evans, California Pizza Kitchen, and On the Border.

The front of an Outback Steakhouse. (Stacker/Stacker)

JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#22. Outback Steakhouse

- Positive opinion score: 61%

-- Popularity among boomers: 65%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 65%

-- Popularity among millennials: 66%

Despite its name, Outback Steakhouse is merely an Australian-inspired steak restaurant; it got its start in 1988 in Tampa, Florida. The restaurant differentiated itself by providing top-quality steaks at reasonable prices, placing it between low-end establishments and high-end steak joints.

The family-friendly establishment is known for steaks, of course, but also creative delicacies like the Bloomin' Onion, Kookaburra Wings, Sydney 'Shrooms, and other Aussie-themed items.

Front view of an Applebee’s restaurant in Lake Oswego. (Stacker/Stacker)

Tada Images // Shutterstock

#21. Applebee's

- Positive opinion score: 61%

-- Popularity among boomers: 62%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 52%

-- Popularity among millennials: 58%

Applebee's was founded in 1980 in Decatur, Georgia, as a casual dining restaurant offering American classics. The mouthful of a name, ​​T.J. Applebee's Rx for Edibles & Elixirs, has thankfully since been shortened. Now owned by Dine Brands Global, which also owns IHOP, the chain operates over 1,500 locations worldwide. Applebee's menu includes burgers, pasta, ribs, and signature cocktails, though it may be best known for its "riblets."

The front of an IHOP with a palm tree out front. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#20. IHOP

- Positive opinion score: 62%

-- Popularity among boomers: 60%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 64%

-- Popularity among millennials: 59%

IHOP has been an American breakfast staple since it opened in 1958. The shortened name—from International House of Pancakes—was coined 15 years later and is now the company's official name.

Serving pancakes at more than 1,750 restaurants around the world, IHOP is a family-friendly enterprise known for clever branding and iconic menu items like the Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity Pancakes and the Signature Pancake Sliders. It started as a breakfast-only eatery, but the restaurants have sandwiches, burgers, and other lunch and dinner items today.

The front of a Chili's. (Stacker/Stacker)

Eric Glenn // Shutterstock

#19. Chili's

- Positive opinion score: 62%

-- Popularity among boomers: 54%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 55%

-- Popularity among millennials: 69%

After falling in love with chili cook-offs, Chili's Grill & Bar founder Larry Lavine opened his own restaurant in Texas to share that love with the world. From its start in 1975, Chili's concept was always a family-friendly, casual dining eatery at reasonable prices.

While that ethos remains to this day, the chain has become a surprisingly hip destination for younger customers. The sit-down restaurant is known for its burgers, fajitas, and a variety of American fare at more than 1,600 locations across the globe.

A Red Robin restaurant exterior. (Stacker/Stacker)

Eric Glenn // Shutterstock

#18. Red Robin

- Positive opinion score: 62%

-- Popularity among boomers: 59%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 61%

-- Popularity among millennials: 65%

Founded in Seattle in the 1940s, the restaurant's original name was Sam's Tavern before being renamed Sam's Red Robin—and it had just one location. That all changed when Gerry Kingen bought the restaurant in 1969 and began rapidly expanding across the country, dropping the "Sam's" from the name. There are more than 500 Red Robin restaurants today, which are considered casual dining spots with American fare like burgers, sandwiches, and fried appetizers.

A Cracker Barrel restaurant. (Stacker/Stacker)

Felipe Sanchez // Shutterstock

#17. Cracker Barrel

- Positive opinion score: 63%

-- Popularity among boomers: 65%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 62%

-- Popularity among millennials: 65%

With a Southern country ethos centered on warm hospitality and home-style food, Cracker Barrel has been a roadside staple since 1969. The part-restaurant, part-gift shop got its start in Tennessee as a family-friendly, sit-down establishment. There are now more than 650 Cracker Barrels around the country, and they can usually be found close to highways, as they're known to attract long-haul commuters with comfort food and general stores.

A close up of The Cheesecake Factory sign on a building with the words restaurant, bakery, bar underneath it. (Stacker/Stacker)

JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#16. The Cheesecake Factory

- Positive opinion score: 63%

-- Popularity among boomers: 69%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 58%

-- Popularity among millennials: 67%

Anyone who has ever eaten at The Cheesecake Factory knows the menu can be overwhelming, with its seemingly endless pages of food items. But the restaurant had humbler beginnings as a small salad and sandwich shop in Beverly Hills, California, with a variety of cheesecakes that all fit on a one-page menu.

Since its start in 1978, The Cheesecake Factory has grown into a family-friendly juggernaut with 348 outlets in the United States and Canada serving everything from soups, salads, and appetizers to pasta, sandwiches, and burgers—not to mention, of course, a vast number of cheesecakes to choose from.

An A & W restaurant on a sunny day. (Stacker/Stacker)

oasisamuel // Shutterstock

#15. A&W Restaurants

- Positive opinion score: 63%

-- Popularity among boomers: 66%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 58%

-- Popularity among millennials: 50%

This fast-food chain began in 1919 as a root beer stand in California. With the advent of Prohibition in the 1920s, A&W played on the name "root beer" to attract alcohol drinkers to its establishment. The root beer was so popular that the company began selling the drink in bottles and cans in 1971.

Today, A&W is still famous for that draft-style root beer, along with decadent root beer floats and sizzling burgers. The company has locations across the globe and is part of a conglomerate that includes Dr Pepper, Snapple, and 7 Up.

A standalone Pizza Hut restaurant. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#14. Pizza Hut

- Positive opinion score: 64%

-- Popularity among boomers: 58%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 67%

-- Popularity among millennials: 63%

Known for its iconic red roofs, Pizza Hut is a sit-down restaurant, carry-out spot, and pizza delivery place. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas, as a single outlet, there are close to 20,000 locations around the world. Pizza Hut is also famous for its pizza innovations, like stuffed crusts, the calzone-inspired P'Zone, and Dippin' Strips, which are pizza pieces that can be pulled off and dipped in sauce.

A close up of fried chicken on a plate and a drink with Colonel Sanders' face on it on a red tray in a KFC. (Stacker/Stacker)

KULLAPONG PARCHERAT // Shutterstock

#13. KFC

- Positive opinion score: 65%

-- Popularity among boomers: 57%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 63%

-- Popularity among millennials: 69%

The truth behind Kentucky Fried Chicken's secret recipe remains shrouded in mystery, but the fast-food chain is as popular as ever, opening its 30,000th outlet in 2024. Colonel Harland Sanders created KFC's famous fried chicken in 1939 and helped grow the company into the multibillion-dollar behemoth it is today. The restaurant is known for its buckets of fried chicken, along with sandwiches and sides that include mac and cheese, corn, green beans, and potatoes.

The front of a Chick-fil-A. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#12. Chick-fil-A

- Positive opinion score: 65%

-- Popularity among boomers: 63%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 62%

-- Popularity among millennials: 72%

Founded as The Dwarf Grill in 1946 outside Atlanta, Chick-fil-A is now a multibillion-dollar fast-food chain specializing in chicken sandwiches. The company's founder, S. Truett Cathy, was deeply religious, so Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays.

Even though there are more than 3,000 locations, Chick-fil-A is still owned and operated by the founding family, and the restaurant maintains consistency by selling the same chicken sandwiches, nuggets, strips, and wraps at all its locations.

The Wendy's sign outside a Wendy's restaurant. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#11. Wendy's

- Positive opinion score: 65%

-- Popularity among boomers: 73%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 69%

-- Popularity among millennials: 66%

Named after founder Dave Thomas' daughter Melinda Lou "Wendy" Thomas, Wendy's opened in 1969 in Columbus, Ohio. Known for its square-shaped burger patties, Wendy's was one of the first of the big chains to adopt a drive-thru window.

The fast-food destination's popularity has been boosted by its creative advertising campaigns, such as its iconic 1984 "Where's the Beef?" ad. Today, more than 7,000 locations around the world serve the same square-shaped burgers, fries, baked potatoes, and Frostys.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant in Waterloo. (Stacker/Stacker)

JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#10. Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits

- Positive opinion score: 66%

-- Popularity among boomers: 55%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 67%

-- Popularity among millennials: 69%

"Love that chicken" from Popeyes? You're not alone. The restaurant was founded in 1972 in New Orleans by Alvin Copeland, with an emphasis on Southern-inspired fried chicken and Cajun flavors. Originally named Chicken on the Run, the chain operates over 4,000 locations globally.

The menu features its signature fried chicken, spicy chicken sandwich, and red beans and rice. Popeyes gained significant attention for its chicken sandwich, sparking a "chicken sandwich war" among fast-food competitors.

The front of a Texas Roadhouse. (Stacker/Stacker)

George Sheldon // Shutterstock

#9. Texas Roadhouse

- Positive opinion score: 66%

-- Popularity among boomers: 62%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 64%

-- Popularity among millennials: 64%

Despite its name, Texas Roadhouse is a Western-themed steak joint that's headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and has its origins in Clarksville, Indiana. Opened by Wayne Kent Taylor in 1993, Texas Roadhouse now has more than 750 locations around the world—including in Texas. The family-friendly restaurant is known for its variety of hand-cut steaks, but it also offers chicken, sandwiches, burgers, and other American specialties.

A Cinnabon stand in what looks like a mall or airport. (Stacker/Stacker)

Davdeka // Shutterstock

#8. Cinnabon

- Positive opinion score: 67%

-- Popularity among boomers: 64%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 66%

-- Popularity among millennials: 64%

Cinnabon's mission was to create the world's greatest cinnamon roll, and if the level of success the company has achieved is any indication, it might just have pulled that off. The cinnamon roll shop started in Seattle in 1985 and has grown to over 1,800 locations around the world.

Cinnabon is more of a bakery than a sit-down restaurant, now serving a variety of cinnamon treats in addition to its famous rolls. Today, Cinnabon is owned by GoTo Foods, which also has Auntie Anne's, Carvel, and Jamba in its portfolio.

An Olive Garden Italian Restaurant exterior sign. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#7. Olive Garden

- Positive opinion score: 68%

-- Popularity among boomers: 74%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 60%

-- Popularity among millennials: 61%

Olive Garden is a fast-casual Italian restaurant that caters to families looking for tasty pasta without breaking the bank. The company was founded in 1982 as General Mills' first original restaurant. It is famous for its menu specials like unlimited breadsticks, salads, and soups, along with its never-ending pasta bowls. Today, there are more than 900 Olive Garden locations where you can feel right at home, according to its "when you're here, you're family" slogan.

A standalone Taco Bell. (Stacker/Stacker)

JJava Designs // Shutterstock

#6. Taco Bell

- Positive opinion score: 68%

-- Popularity among boomers: 65%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 70%

-- Popularity among millennials: 70%

Founded by Glen Bell in San Bernardino, California, Taco Bell has its roots in a stand called Bell's Drive-In and Taco Tia. The first Taco Bell opened in 1962 in Downey, California, and Bell began franchising outlets around Los Angeles and beyond.

The fast-food Mexican chain became one of the fastest-growing brands in the world, and there are now more than 8,000 locations in the United States. Bell eventually sold his stake in Taco Bell to PepsiCo. It's now part of the Yum! Brands portfolio, which includes Pizza Hut and KFC.

The front of a Domino's in a strip mall. (Stacker/Stacker)

Cassiohabib // Shutterstock

#5. Domino's

- Positive opinion score: 68%

-- Popularity among boomers: 54%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 62%

-- Popularity among millennials: 75%

Domino's Pizza used to be called DomiNick's, but the name was changed after brothers Tom and James Monaghan bought the restaurant with a $500 down payment and $900 they borrowed. Domino's was founded on delivering hot pizza to homes in a timely manner, and its meteoric success now equates to over 20,000 restaurants in more than 90 countries. In addition to pizza, Domino's menu features made-to-order salads, sides, and sandwiches.

A large Krispy Kreme sign on a post with the words doughnuts and coffee underneath it. (Stacker/Stacker)

Michael715 // Shutterstock

#4. Krispy Kreme

- Positive opinion score: 68%

-- Popularity among boomers: 67%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 67%

-- Popularity among millennials: 72%

The secret to Krispy Kreme's fluffy donuts lies in a recipe that Vernon Rudolph bought in 1937 from a New Orleans chef. Since then, the wafting scent of Krispy Kreme's addictive donuts has tempted customers around the globe.

There are more than 350 Krispy Kreme donut shops in the United States and hundreds more worldwide. They all provide customers with favorites like the original glazed and strawberry-filled donuts, as well as seasonal flavors and special partnerships. Pop-Tart donuts, anyone?

The Dunkin' Donuts sign with a to-go cup of coffee logo on the outside of a Dunkin'. (Stacker/Stacker)

TonelsonProductions // Shutterstock

#3. Dunkin'

- Positive opinion score: 72%

-- Popularity among boomers: 65%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 62%

-- Popularity among millennials: 76%

Formerly Dunkin' Donuts, Dunkin' is a coffee and donut shop founded by Bill Rosenberg in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts. With the world's never-ending appetite for donuts, Dunkin' has since opened close to 10,000 U.S. locations. While donuts remain the specialty, the company's coffee also has countless fans, and the shops have expanded their menus to include sandwiches, wraps, and bagels.

A standalone Dairy Queen restaurant with a drive thru. (Stacker/Stacker)

kevin brine // Shutterstock

#2. Dairy Queen

- Positive opinion score: 73%

-- Popularity among boomers: 75%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 69%

-- Popularity among millennials: 75%

The first Dairy Queen store opened in 1940 in Joliet, Illinois, after co-founder John Fremont McCullough developed a formula for soft-serve ice cream—and the brand has been expanding ever since. Dairy Queen is famous for inventions like the Peanut Buster Parfait and the Blizzard.

The chain has become more than just an ice cream shop in recent decades. It also serves burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, and fries. There are more than 5,700 Dairy Queen locations worldwide, and the brand's popularity shows no sign of slowing down.

A close up of a person's hand holding a Baskin Robbins cone with a scoop of mint chocolate chip ice cream. (Stacker/Stacker)

rachel ko // Shutterstock

#1. Baskin-Robbins

- Positive opinion score: 74%

-- Popularity among boomers: 84%

-- Popularity among Gen X: 77%

-- Popularity among millennials: 66%

Burt Baskin and Irv Robbins were brothers-in-law who wanted to open an ice cream shop where families could gather to enjoy tasty treats. Though they originally opened separate stores, the men eventually combined their powers to form Baskin-Robbins, which famously boasts 31 ice cream flavors. Today, there are nearly 8,000 locations globally, and Baskin-Robbins is part of Inspire Brands, which also owns Dunkin'.

