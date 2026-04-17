6lack teams with 2 Chainz for 'Sunday Again'

6lack backstage during 6lack Pop Up Show at Center Stage Theater on March 24, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

6lack has released one of his "absolute favorite tracks" from his upcoming album, Love is the New Gangsta.

The song, "Sunday Again," features 2 Chainz and captures the feeling of his favorite day of the week.

"the last couple years, Sundays have been my ones. it's the day that slows everything down, and refuels my creativity. it's a day of getting out of my head & being deeply present. I found a routine. i hit the gym. farmers market. family time. write. rest. talk s***. talk to God. whatever i actually need to feel good," he explained on Instagram. "then im charged up for the week, figuring out the next cool thing i can create. tasks pile up, the weekdays slip away, and the second i feel like i need a break, its Sunday Again."



He added, "this song feels like Sunday. enjoy."

An accompanying music video has also been released on YouTube, showing 6lack and 2 Chainz performing the track in an intimate setting, surrounded by speakers and a guitarist. The video wraps with scenes of 6lack spending quality time with his family.

Love is the New Gangsta arrives on May 22.

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